Álex Ruiz beaten on home turf in the final of Malaga Open This World Padel Tour event welcomed over 25,000 people to the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city

There was disappointment for Alhaurín de la Torre's Álex Ruiz on Sunday as he, alongside partner Juan Tello, narrowly missed out on the chance to win the Cervezas Victoria Málaga Open.

In the final, witnessed by more than 5,000 people at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city, Ruiz and Tello lost to the top-ranked pair Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello (7-5 and 7-6) in a closely contested match despite being massive underdogs.

In the women's final, again it was the top-ranked pair who were victorious: Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, who eliminated El Palo's Bea González in the semi-finals, beat Gemma Triay and Martita Ortega 6-4 and 6-3 to secure their tenth title as a pair in the World Padel Tour.

Throughout the course of the competition, which ran throughout much of last week, over 25,000 people attended.