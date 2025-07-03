Alejandro Davidovich joins Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon third round
The Malaga tennis star needed just 15 minutes to wrap up his second-round tie this Thursday afternoon after a delay due to poor light
Pedro Luis Alonso
Malaga
Thursday, 3 July 2025, 17:25
Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich sealed his place in the third round of Wimbledon with a swift conclusion to his suspended match against Botic van de Zandschulp today (Thursday 3 July), joining Carlos Alcaraz in the last 32.
The Spaniard needed less than 15 minutes to complete a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory, winning the tie-break 7-5 with a forehand winner down the line.
The match had been halted late on Wednesday at 5-5 in the fourth set due to fading light, despite Van de Zandschulp’s desire to continue. Davidovich now faces American Taylor Fritz, who beat him in the Eastbourne semi-finals last week.
His compatriot, Alcaraz, also progressed on Wednesday after a trickier-than-expected 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over 21-year-old Briton Oliver Tarvet.
Davidovich, who won the Wimbledon junior title in 2017 and missed last year’s edition with a back injury, is enjoying his best grass-court form to date. The 26th seed could face Jordan Thompson or Luciano Darderi in the fourth round.
