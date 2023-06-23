Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alejandro Davidovich. SUR
Alejandro Davidovich crashes out at Queen&#039;s

Alejandro Davidovich crashes out at Queen's

Pedro Luis Alonso

Friday, 23 June 2023, 11:45

Compartir

Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich came unstuck on his return to the grass at Queen's this week, crashing out of the London tournament in the round of 32 on Tuesday, losing 6-7 (4), 3-6 in an hour and 32 minutes to Jiri Lehecka.

The Czech met Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the following round on Thursday where he was eliminated, 2-6 3-6.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad