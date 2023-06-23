Alejandro Davidovich crashes out at Queen's

Sections
Pedro Luis Alonso
Friday, 23 June 2023
Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich came unstuck on his return to the grass at Queen's this week, crashing out of the London tournament in the round of 32 on Tuesday, losing 6-7 (4), 3-6 in an hour and 32 minutes to Jiri Lehecka.
The Czech met Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the following round on Thursday where he was eliminated, 2-6 3-6.
