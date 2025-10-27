Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lando Norris during this year's Monaco Grand Prix. EP
Cycling

2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit

The first stage of next year's cycling race will feature a 9.6km individual time trial through Monaco’s iconic streets, starting and finishing on the Grand Prix circuit

Javier Varela

Monday, 27 October 2025, 15:48

Next year's Vuelta a España will start in Monaco with a 9.6-kilometre individual time trial that will take riders through some of the most recognisable parts of the Principality.

The opening stage of the road cycling race, set for Saturday 22 August, will begin in Casino Square and pass landmarks including the Port of Fontvieille, the Chapiteau du Cirque and the Louis II stadium before finishing on the Formula 1 start and finish line.

The following day, Sunday 23 August, the second stage will also begin in Monaco. The ceremonial start will take place at the Place du Palais before the peloton leaves the city via the Jardin Exotique and heads towards France for the first road stage of the race.

Prince Albert II of Monaco said hosting the event was an opportunity to showcase another side of the country. "It's more than a celebration of sport and performance. It is a symbol of openness and global projection," he said.

Race director Javier Guillén added that starting in Monaco was "an honour and a guarantee of success".

