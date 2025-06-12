Zara finalises its 'Travel Mode' in Spain: from hotel deliveries to restaurant and museum advice

Clara Alba Madrid Thursday, 12 June 2025, 14:25 Compartir

Spanish fashion and textile giant Inditex, which is the parent company of brands including Zara, Bershka, Oysho and more, has confirmed that it is finalising the launch in Spain of 'Travel Mode', a service on its application that is already available to its customers in the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan. It allows, among other things, to place online orders with the brand and receive them wherever you are staying.

The group's idea is to further improve customer experience, including while they are travelling. This is why this option - which will also be launched soon in France and Turkey - is not only limited to delivery to the hotel. It also offers leisure recommendations in the cities where it is available, from restaurants to museums and other activities in two selected cities in the area being visited.

The proposal focuses on the company's strategy of optimising the customer experience as a pillar of growth, facilitating product interaction and improving the shopping process, in its strategy to keep digitising shops and fully integrating them with online platforms in the coming years.

The launch in Spain comes at a time that the country is experiencing a tourism boom, with an ever-increasing volume of arrivals, increasingly seasonally adjusted and spread throughout the country. The latest INE national statistics office figures reveal that Spain has reached almost 24 million tourists in the first four months of the year (January-April), 14.5% more than in the same period in 2023, a year that already set a record for both the number of arrivals and the amount spent. Everything points to 2024 being a new peak year, after the pandemic has changed the habits of consumers, who prioritise travel over other expenses, according to experts.

How does it work?

As the company details on its website, 'Travel Mode' will only allow customers to view and purchase items available in the market or region where they are located. The prices of the items are adjusted to the local currency.

The customer does not have to download a new app, but activate the geolocation option within the one they already have downloaded. On logging in, they will be able to activate the mode for the area they are visiting and the orders placed will appear in a new tab within the Zara account. On returning to the local market (in this case, Spain), these orders will be included in the Shopping - Online section of the account and will have a brand to identify them.