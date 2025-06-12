Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Zara shop in London. R. C.
Retail

Zara finalises its 'Travel Mode' in Spain: from hotel deliveries to restaurant and museum advice

Spanish retail giant Inditex is set to launch the new service, which is already available in the UK, Italy and Japan, in a bid to improve the customer experience

Clara Alba

Clara Alba

Madrid

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 14:25

Spanish fashion and textile giant Inditex, which is the parent company of brands including Zara, Bershka, Oysho and more, has confirmed that it is finalising the launch in Spain of 'Travel Mode', a service on its application that is already available to its customers in the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan. It allows, among other things, to place online orders with the brand and receive them wherever you are staying.

The group's idea is to further improve customer experience, including while they are travelling. This is why this option - which will also be launched soon in France and Turkey - is not only limited to delivery to the hotel. It also offers leisure recommendations in the cities where it is available, from restaurants to museums and other activities in two selected cities in the area being visited.

The proposal focuses on the company's strategy of optimising the customer experience as a pillar of growth, facilitating product interaction and improving the shopping process, in its strategy to keep digitising shops and fully integrating them with online platforms in the coming years.

The launch in Spain comes at a time that the country is experiencing a tourism boom, with an ever-increasing volume of arrivals, increasingly seasonally adjusted and spread throughout the country. The latest INE national statistics office figures reveal that Spain has reached almost 24 million tourists in the first four months of the year (January-April), 14.5% more than in the same period in 2023, a year that already set a record for both the number of arrivals and the amount spent. Everything points to 2024 being a new peak year, after the pandemic has changed the habits of consumers, who prioritise travel over other expenses, according to experts.

How does it work?

As the company details on its website, 'Travel Mode' will only allow customers to view and purchase items available in the market or region where they are located. The prices of the items are adjusted to the local currency.

The customer does not have to download a new app, but activate the geolocation option within the one they already have downloaded. On logging in, they will be able to activate the mode for the area they are visiting and the orders placed will appear in a new tab within the Zara account. On returning to the local market (in this case, Spain), these orders will be included in the Shopping - Online section of the account and will have a brand to identify them.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish public prosecutor calls for 14 years in prison for ousted Malaga CF football club owner
  2. 2 Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary
  3. 3 Overnight cuts to water supply for essential maintenance work in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  4. 4 Senior EU, UK, Spain and Gibraltar officials meet in Brussels in bid to finalise Brexit agreement
  5. 5 More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town offers free beach yoga and pilates this summer
  7. 7 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  8. 8 Farmers in Malaga province still without water seven months after devastating floods
  9. 9 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  10. 10 Special Olympics Gibraltar celebrates 40th anniversary with national games

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Zara finalises its 'Travel Mode' in Spain: from hotel deliveries to restaurant and museum advice

Zara finalises its &#039;Travel Mode&#039; in Spain: from hotel deliveries to restaurant and museum advice