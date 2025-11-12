Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Scene of the fatal accident. Iván Arlandis
112 incident

Young woman dies after being struck by delivery van on pedestrian crossing in Valencia

The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, despite not showing obvious signs of driving under the influence of narcotic substances

Ignacio Cabanes / Javier Martínez

Valencia

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 13:42

A delivery van driver in Spain is under investigation allegedly for hitting and killing a 20-year-old Peruvian woman in Valencia, reportedly with cocaine and cannabis in his system.

The incident happened shortly after 6.30am on 7 November, at the junction of Calle Valle de la Ballestera and Calle Hernández Lázaro. The woman was on the pedestrian crossing, when the apparently driver took a turn without seeing her. She was run over by the rear wheels of the vehicle.

Several Local Police patrols and a judicial traffic police team were mobilised to the scene. They determined that the victim had been correctly crossing the street, while the lights were green for her. At the same time, the traffic lights for vehicles were yellow. This has been confirmed by a witness.

Despite sending an ambulance team, the emergency services could not save the young woman. Her body was removed from the scene to allow for an autopsy to take place.

Although the driver showed no signs of driving under the influence of narcotic substances, the Local Police carried out a saliva test and he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. The laboratory tests for narcotic substances are pending results, while the driver is being investigated for reckless homicide.

The police carried out a thorough inspection at the scene, took statements from the driver and a witness and checked the vehicle's tachograph data.

