Palma de Mallorca airport REUTERS
Young woman in intensive care after ingesting insects in coffee from a machine at Mallorca airport

Insects were found in the coffee she drank, which caused a reaction similar to ingesting poison

Europa Press

Friday, 26 April 2024, 14:22

An airline worker was admitted to intensive care after drinking coffee from a vending machine at Palma airport in Mallorca that contained insects on Monday 22 April.

According to sources the incident was reported to the airport police station after the woman allegedly went to a machine at the airport that is "accessible to the public" and bought a coffee.

After taking just a few sips she began to feel unwell and had to be treated urgently by the airport medical services, who administered adrenaline to her.

An ambulance was then called and the employee was admitted to hospital, where she was still in ICU on Wednesday 24 April according to the same sources.

The insects caused a reaction similar to ingesting poison and her health "rapidly declined".

