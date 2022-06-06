Two young people found dead in the landing gear compartment of a plane flying to Spain The aircraft was preparing to travel from Algiers to Barcelona when a brother of the victims sounded the alarm

On Saturday, 4 June, workers at the Algiers International Airport found the bodies of two brothers in the landing gear compartment of an Airbus A330-200 plane that was about to depart for Barcelona. The aircraft’s previous journey was on the Paris-Algiers route.

The bodies of the two young men were found in the Air Algerie plane with registration number 7T-VJB, according to El Hayet television. They were found after a third brother raised the alarm after receiving a video recorded inside the landing gear compartment.

The plane was immobilised at the airport until forensic police had concluded their investigations.

On 9 March a teenager managed to enter the baggage hold of an Air Algerie plane. The body was discovered upon arrival at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris.