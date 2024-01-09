Young man throws his partner off a bridge in Valencia and then fakes a scooter accident

Javier Martínez Valencia Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 18:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 24-year-old man allegedly threw his partner from the Las Flores bridge in the Valencia region of Spain and then pretended that the victim had suffered a scooter accident.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on New Year's Day on the Paseo de la Ciudadela and was investigated by Local Police, initially after the victim herself led police and ambulance services to believe that she had accidentally fallen into the old riverbed.

After receiving a tip-off that a young woman was calling for help, two patrols from the National Police and another from the Valencia Local Police urgently rushed to the victim's aid. The first officers on the scene saw two electric scooters and a helmet lying in the bike lane, and also heard some moaning coming from the old riverbed.

The police officers helped the young woman up to the Paseo de la Ciudadela to receive medical attention, and interviewed her and the young man who was helping her. Both gave the same version, a scooter accident, although with different explanations about how the fall happened.

First they said that she had hit a bollard in the cycle lane, then he had helped her up, and after leaning against the wall of the old riverbed, the two of them had accidentally fallen. The young man also stated that he had been drinking alcohol and that he had lost his attention when he was riding the scooter. In a second, similar version, the young woman claimed that she fell first and then her boyfriend jumped into the old riverbed to help her.

While the young man collected the two scooters and the helmet, the police officers spoke to the victim again, who insisted on her version of the accident before getting into an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Aid Service (SAMU). The officers identified the girl's boyfriend and told him to be contactable in case they needed to speak to him again.

Shortly afterwards the police patrols left the scene, the ambulance took the young woman to La Fe and the suspect got into a taxi with the two scooters and went home. It was half past six in the morning. At the time, nothing could have indicated what was about to happen.

After gaining the victim's trust, the SAMU doctor managed to get the girl to tell the truth in tears: "He threw me off the bridge, it was not an accident". The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) immediately reported the confession to the regional police, who located and arrested the alleged assailant at La Fe.

Tried to visit his partner

When he was arrested at the hospital, the young man was trying to visit his partner, but the paramedics prevented him from doing so, knowing that the individual had pushed his girlfriend off the bridge, according to the victim's last account. The arrested young man, with the initials J. S. M. G., was ordered before the courts as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of gender violence.

According to police sources, the attack reported by the 25-year-old woman was one of the first cases of 2024 received by the Office of Complaints and Attention to Women (ODAM) at the Valencia police headquarters, as the incident took place at around six o'clock in the morning on New Year's Day.