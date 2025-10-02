Young man rescued after three days adrift on jet ski at sea in Spain's Canary Islands

Miguel G. Casallo Canary Islands Thursday, 2 October 2025, 16:47 Share

A young man who had been missing since Monday night off the coast of San Bartolomé de Tirajana was rescued alive on Wednesday after three days adrift on a jet ski. The search ended at 12.30pm (11.30pm) in the Canary Islands), when a maritime rescue aircraft located the youngster some 15 nautical miles southwest of Arguineguín. The young man was able to signal to the crew, who called for a boat to come to the area. Shortly afterwards, he was picked up and taken to the port of Arguineguín, where an ambulance was waiting for him. He had chest discomfort, but was conscious and in good general condition.

The disappearance happened accidentally. The individual was sailing with a group of friends on a motorboat that was towing a jet ski near the Juan Grande thermal power station, when the aquatic vessel broke loose. He then decided to jump into the sea to get on the jet ski and take it to the coast, while the rest continued on to Las Palmas. When they returned to look for him, they found no trace of him or the jet ski, which set in motion an extensive search operation that lasted 48 hours.

😀🆘 Layonel Ramírez, desaparecido desde la madrugada del lunes, ya ha llegado al puerto de Arguineguín tras su reciente rescate



👩‍⚕️ Movilizamos equipo sanitario para su atención, y trasladamos en ambulancia a hospital cercano pic.twitter.com/wTAMeMEtbi — Cruz Roja Las Palmas (@CruzRojaLP) October 1, 2025

The survivor was taken by the Las Palmas Red Cross to the nearest hospital, mobilising a medical team on his arrival at 2.20pm (1.20pm local time).

The happy ending of this rescue is the result of one of the most intense operations in the waters of Gran Canaria in recent months.