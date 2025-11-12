Young girl's parents sold her for 5,000 euros and five bottles of whisky in Spain

Doménico Chiappe Madrid Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 09:38 Share

Five thousand euros, five bottles of whisky and some basic foodstuffs was the price that a 35-year-old couple set for their daughter in Navarre. After negotiations with another couple from Lleida, in January they forced their 14-year-old child to marry the buyers' son, who is six years older than her. The girl's parents-in-law forced her to beg in Les Borges Blanques.

The Guardia Civil launched an investigation after the social services reported her missing. They identified the suspects and started searching for the victim.

The girl was found in October, in the town of Les Borges Blanques, where she was begging on the street. The child bride was rescued and taken to a protection centre.

The family into which she had been married had been controlling her for months, with the aim of forcing her to consummate the marriage and provide money by begging, without letting her go to school.

The girl's parents, her parents-in-law, 40 and 42, and her 20-year-old husband were all arrested and charged with the crime of human-trafficking for the purpose of forced marriage.