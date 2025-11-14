Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hospital de La Fe, in a file image. J.L. Bort
112 incident

Two-year-old boy chokes to death on a nut in Valencia

The young child was in a park with his pregnant mother and his four-year-old brother, when his airway became obstructed

Ignacio Cabanes

Valencia

Friday, 14 November 2025, 14:30

A two-year-old boy has died after choking on some nuts in a park in Valencia. The incident occurred around 5.40pm on 11 November. Despite the attempts of several medical units, the child died on the way to the city's Hospital La Fe.

The emergency medical services received a report regarding an unconscious child on Tuesday afternoon. Several units were mobilised to the scene and a doctor who was nearby when the incident occurred tried to resuscitate the child before the ambulance arrived. The emergency services gave instructions on how to proceed the whole time before arriving.

Once at the scene, the health services performed advanced CPR and other life support techniques. However, the child died shortly before 7pm during his transfer to Hospital La Fe.

The boy's body was taken for an autopsy, which determined that the cause of death was accidental suffocation. The court has already handed over the body to the child's parents and authorised his cremation.

