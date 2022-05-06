Two workers missing and at least 18 people injured in Madrid explosion At the moment the cause of the blast is unknown and firefighters are looking for "two people who were working in the building"

An explosion has rocked a building in the centre of Madrid this Friday afternoon, 6 May. At least 18 people have been injured and two people are reported missing. Emergency services have set up a field hospital at the scene to treat the injured.

The blast was reported at around 1.30pm at a building on Calle General Pardiñas street, in the centre of city. At the moment, 18 injuries have been recorded, one of them serious with polytrauma, and four of them have been transferred to hospitals, according to Carmen Camacho, deputy director general of SAMUR Madrid.

The explosion happened on the fourth floor of the building, but has also affected the first three floors. Gemma Martín, spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid, has said that most of the injured were inside the building at the time. Firefighters are searching the building with the help of dogs and with great care, as the extent of the structural damage is unknown, although the fire brigade has confirmed that "it is very unstable."

Vídeo. Emergency services at the scene of the Madrid blast. / ÓSCAR CHAMORRO

Two workers missing

The head of the fire department, Rafael Ferrándiz, has confirmed that they are looking for "two people who were working in the building". Additionally several staff from Elecnor are checking the building to see if the blast was due to a gas explosion.

Adjoining buildings have been evacuated and are also being inspected. The municipal police force is working with several drones and providing images to firefighters to help them in the search for the missing people.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, is at the scene and has said that the man who is in serious condition "was lifted into the air by the force of the explosion and fell into a courtyard located between Calle General Pardiñas and Ayala”. The individual is a 84-year-old man, who is in the intensive care unit of a Madrid hospital.