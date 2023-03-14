Women are safer drivers than men, according to new research in Spain

DGT data reveals 60% of female motorists have never received any type of traffic penalty, and the statistics for the difference between the sexes for fatalities in road traffic accidents also make stark reading

A study carried out by car maintenance group Midas in Spain as part of its #EllasConducen project, has revealed 83% of people believe that there is derogatory treatment towards women in the workplace within the automotive sector.

The project, which aims to promote the role of women in the automotive industry revealed the most common issues: a belief that women are reluctant to be promoted (33.3%), not listening to their opinions and suggestions (19.4%), the belief they are unable to complete physical tasks (18.7%) and assuming that they do not have correct or up-to-date knowledge (11.9%) made up the troubling statistics.

The main reasons that stop a greater representation of women in this sector are the belief that they are less qualified (45.1%), the fear of feeling questioned or stigmatised for choosing a career traditionally seen as a male one (17.85%) and a ‘glass ceiling’ that is seen to prevent equal conditions in a masculine environment (12.85%)

The age-old question, who are better drivers, men or women?

According to data from Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), we may have an answer. Data revealed 60% of women drivers have never received any type of traffic penalty, and for each female who dies in a road traffic accident, some 3 to 4 men lose their lives.

"It is true," points out Patricia Pérez, a DGT psychologist, "that men make more road journeys than women, but there are also gender differences in risk-taking and patterns of injuries caused by accidents."

The same conclusion was also reached by the 2017 study "Women drivers in Spain". The study found, "female drivers show a more favourable accident profile than male drivers: more respectful behaviour with traffic regulations, which translated into a lower number of infractions, in general."

Last week on International Women's Day, the #EllasConducen initiative took on an extra significance towards its goal of a more equal society. The study showed that 87.2% of Spaniards believe that the inclusion of women in the automotive world should be encouraged more actively.

"With initiatives like this, we break barriers and stereotypes that accompany women in the automotive world and promote improvements in the personal and work lives of the women with whom we work," said Mónica Román, International Marketing and Communication in Help in Action.

Another noteworthy fact is that only 1 in 10 men surveyed think that the professional role of women in the automotive industry is limited to executive and administrative work. “Thanks to the work of visibility and joint awareness of men and women, the barriers for females within the automotive sector are beginning to crumble.”