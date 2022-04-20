Woman knocked over during a street horse race in Spain on Easter Monday remains in a serious condition in hospital It happened during the Day of Light celebrations in Arroyo de la Luz, in Cáceres, and her seven-year-old grand-daughter was also injured in the incident. The course was not fenced off

A 69-year-old woman who was knocked over by a horse in Arroyo de la Luz, Cáceres, on Easter Monday is still in a serious condition in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital. Among other injuries, she has fractured ribs and pelvis. Her seven-year-old grand-daughter, who was also injured in the accident, is in the children’s ward of a different hospital but is said to be progressing well.

The accident occurred at 2.45pm, when the woman and child were crossing La Corredera, where a horse race was in progress. The course was not fenced off. At that moment, two riders came along at high speed, and collided with them. Three other people suffered slight injuries in the incident. The races were stopped and did not resume again for nearly an hour.

Arroyo de la Luz traditionally celebrates its Day of Light in honour of the patron saint on Easter Monday; it is a major tourist attraction and this was the first time it had been able to take place since the pandemic began.