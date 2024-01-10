Woman faces 1,500 euro fine for feeding pigeons in Tenerife

Europa Press Tenerife Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 11:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Santa Cruz city council in Tenerife has started the procedure to fine against a woman for repeatedly feeding pigeons and breaking municipal rules regulating the protection and keeping of animals, which considers this to be a serious offence and is punishable with a fine of up to 1,500 euros.

The mayor, José Manuel Bermúdez, said that "these facts cannot go unnoticed", so the council will continue to fine people who feed animals on public roads. "A simple act like this can lead to public health problems and it is our responsibility as city managers to prevent that from happening," he said.

Councillor for strategic planning, environmental sustainability and public services, Carlos Tarife, explained that "these actions are repeated frequently by this woman who refuses, she says, to change her behaviour, and who carries plastic bags with a large quantity of rice which she throws on the ground to feed the pigeons".

Tarife added that "these people who feed the pigeons must be sanctioned because it is an act that alters the health and natural balance of the city due to the appearance of a greater quantity of excrement, for example, or of other animals such as rodents".

Hence, he said, "our efforts to ensure that people do not leave rubbish outside the bins and do not feed the pigeons".

The local bylaws prohibit "providing food of any type and manner without the relevant authorisation, to any animal found on public roads or in public spaces, or that has gained access to private property".