Woman and three children die in a road crash in Segovia

A woman and three children, including a baby, died this Monday (23 October) in a traffic accident on the N-110 road, as it passes through the municipality of Ceguilla, a town belonging to Aldealengua de Pedraza. The victims had to be cut from the car after it was in collision with a lorry.

The accident occurred at 1.14pm at kilometre point 160 of the N-110, near the Puerto de Navafría exit in the direction of Segovia. Several people alerted the Castilla y León 112 emergency call centre to report the collision involving two vehicles.

Guardia Civil traffic units, fire and rescue services and the health services were also notified of the accident, sending a basic life support ambulance, a medical team from the area and an air ambulance. However, the health workers were only able to confirm the death of a woman and three children at the scene.