Winners 'capture the fun and sun' in Specsavers in Spain summer snap competition

Elena Galdón Callaway, aged 10 from Caleta de Vélez, Malaga, and Aitana Gallego, aged 16 from Alicante, have been chosen as the winners of the 2024 summer photography competition for young people, organised by Specsavers Ópticas in Spain. "The winning images really captured the fun, sun and activities they enjoyed during the summer holidays," according to the optical company chain.

A panel of three judges whittled down the entries to the final five in each category. The judging panel was made up of award-winning photographer David Tome, Carrie Frais, director of the website Mum Abroad, and dispensing optician Gracie Glister from Specsavers Ópticas in Javea. They were all impressed with the standard of the entries.

Carrie Frais said, “The talent showcased in this competition was remarkable, with each photo capturing the joy, energy, and vibrancy of summer in a unique way. These young photographers have truly brought the spirit of the summer season to life through their lenses.”

Gracie Glister was also blown away by the standard, “The quality of these summer images is exceptional, with crisp detail and vibrant colours that bring every element to life. The lighting in these images is perfect, with natural sunlight enhancing every scene, making the photos look bright, inviting, and full of life. These qualities combine to create images that feel immersive and timeless.”

Runaway winner

All three judges selected Elena Galdón Callaway’s beach scene in their shortlist. Dave Tome commented, “This is a photo that immediately fills our ears with the gentle murmur of the waves and the squawking of the seagulls. The colour of the dress makes the girl with her back to us in the foreground stand out even more, and in the background - the summer.”

This photograph gained over 200 comments across Facebook and Instagram, and was the runaway winner in the junior category.

All three judges also shortlisted Aitana Gallego’s waterfall image in their shortlist. Despite a hotly contested fight between two of the senior entries, this dramatic image won, with over 100 comments on social media choosing this as their favourite.

David Tome commented, “Summer is not only about the beach, and what could be better than cooling off in one of the many waterfalls that cover our beautiful country. Including a person in the photograph helps us understand the impressive scale of the waterfall.”

Gracie Glister was also impressed by this picture, “The image captures the breathtaking beauty of a waterfall in the height of summer, its cascading waters tumbling over moss-covered rocks into a crystal-clear pool below. Sunlight filters through the dense canopy of trees, casting dappled light onto the scene and illuminating the mist that rises from the falls, creating a soft, ethereal glow. The scene feels both tranquil and full of life, embodying the refreshing, untamed energy of summer in nature.”

The talented young photographers will each receive a €50 Amazon voucher and a pair of sunglasses to enjoy the sun in style.

The team at Specsavers Ópticas thanked everyone who entered the competition and congratulated entrants for the high standard of photographs. You can see all the shortlisted entries on Facebook @SpecsaversOpticas and Instagram @specsaversspain.