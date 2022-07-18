Huge wildfire in Spain claims two victims, a firefighter and a livestock farmer The forest fire has been raging in the province of Zamora since Sunday, and forced the evacuation of some properties in 14 municipalities

A livestock farmer from Escober de Tábara has become the second fatality in the Losacio forest fire which has been raging in the province of Zamora since Sunday, which has forced the evacuation of 14 municipalities. Local residents have confirmed that the deceased is a man who was reported missing and was found by the emergency services this Monday morning (18 July).

The victim was located in the Raya de los Pozones area, four kilometres from the village of Escober de Tábara, in the municipality of Ferreruela de Tábara. His body was found together with some of his herd.

After receiving an alert at around nine o'clock this Monday morning, the 112 emergency control centre alerted the Guardia Civil and the Emergencias Sanitarias-Sacyl, who activated the primary care staff of the Tábara health centre.

Professionals at the scene certified the death of the 69-year-old man, who locals identified as a livestock farmer.

This, the second fatality in the Losacio forest fire, following the death on Sunday night of a 62-year-old on-duty firefighter. The autonomous community of Castilla y León has since declared a period of official mourning.