Why is Singles' Day celebrated on 11 November?

The date marks the one of the biggest online shopping events in China, with big discounts offered on numerous websites

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 14:40

There is Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Family Day, but have you heard of Singles' Day? It is globally celebrated on 11 November.

The occasion was born in China back in 1993 out of a desire to have a counter-Valentine's holiday. It was conceived by Nanjing university students who wanted to celebrate being single.

The date - 11/11 - was chosen because it contains four digits of the number one, which is considered the loneliest number. According to popular Chinese belief, it resembles a tree without leaves, which is a metaphor for people who do not marry or couples who do not have children.

As often happens, people compensate for feeling lonely or sad by treating themselves to a nice purchase, which is also why Singles' Day marks one of the biggest online shopping days in the whole world.

Understanding the marketing value of this occasion, many retailers in China offer big discounts on the 11th November, among them Aliexpress, Amazon and Shein.

