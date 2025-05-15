Why is International Day of the Families celebrated this Thursday, 15 May?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Thursday, 15 May 2025, 10:58 Compartir

There is Father's Day, Mother's Day (although the date varies from year to year) and also Family Day. Although it is not as well-known, the latter has been celebrated for more than three decades. It was in 1994 that the United Nation's general assembly established a date to highlight the vital role that families play in society - 15 May.

In 1983, following the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council, the United Nations requested the general secretary to promote "among decision makers and the public a greater awareness of the problems and needs of the family, as well as of effective ways of meeting those needs". On 9 December 1989, the UN proclaimed the International Year of the Family. Later, on 20 September 1993, the organisation established 15 May as the date to celebrate the International Day of Families, with the aim of underlining how social, economic and demographic processes affect families.

Spain's central government has published and distributed a commemorative poster for the International Day of Families 2025 with the slogan 'All families count, all care adds up'. The poster has been published in all the official languages in Spain to promote the diversity of family situations, care and support needs in order to contribute to building a better future for all citizens. In addition to celebrating, the government has published a guide outlining the aid and services for families offered in 2025, with updated information about the benefits and services available to them within the scope of the general state administration. The UN has also proposed a new slogan for the event this year: 'Family-oriented policies for sustainable development'.

In some Spanish schools, the International Day of Families on 15 May has come to replace the traditional Mother's or Father's Day, to reflect changes in the family model.