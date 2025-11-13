These are the first images captured of rare white rhino born at Bioparc Valencia in Spain

R.V. Valencia Thursday, 13 November 2025, 19:04 Share

The first week of the male white rhino born at Bioparc Valencia has passed with a lot of nursing, sleeping and even a little bit of clumsy running around. This milestone has brought immense joy not only to the park workers, but also to anybody who cares about animal preservation.

The Bioparc team have launched the non-invasive monitoring protocol to observe the calf's development and mother Kwanza's recovery. Kwanza has not stopped showing care and dedication to her healthy baby.

The calf has started to move and run around, which corresponds to his age. However, caution and vigilance are still required, so mother and calf remain in the indoor facilities, which are equipped with a large yard for them to enjoy the sunshine.

This birth is part of the European conservation programme (EEP) of which Bioparc Valencia is a member. After 18 years, the perseverance and consolidation of a scientifically controlled breeding group, comprising male rhino Martin and the females Nombula, Ami and Kwanza, has borne fruit. The calf now represents hope for the white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum). The behaviour of the father and the other females is very positive, as they approach him with curiosity and interest, which implies natural integration.

This species is included in the red list of threatened species (IUCN), which monitors the state of biodiversity on our planet and warns of the extinction of species. Human intervention is the greatest threat these animals face - in the case of rhinoceroses, it is poaching for their horns.

At the same time, the solution is in the hands of humans. It is therefore essential and a priority to act directly in conservation efforts, both ex situ, with groups kept under human care in parks, and in situ, by protecting their habitats, through projects such as those supported by the Bioparc foundation. Equally important is raising public awareness: fostering concern, love and empathy for wildlife.

Biparc protects animal species and their habitats and a large part of its work is to fight against indifference, disseminate, educate and raise awareness. The opportunity to touch people's hearts by experiencing this untamed beauty in the parks or through videos and photographs of these impressive animals and their calves is also at the core of the park's mission.