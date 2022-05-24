Which are the richest and poorest towns in Spain? A new report published by the National Institute of Statistics shows a clear division between living conditions in the north and south

Pozuelo de Alarcón, in Madrid, has the highest income and the lowest unemployment in the country, according to a new report published by the National Institute of Statistics which shows a clear division between living conditions in the north and south of Spain.

In Pozuelo de Alarcón, the average annual income was 26,367 euros in 2019, way above that of Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) at 21,976 euros and Sant Cugat del Valles (Barcelona), with 21,122 euros. Nevertheless, the average income in Pozuelo de Alarcón did drop by nearly 2,000 euros a year compared with the previous year, unlike the other two towns where it increased slightly.

Among the ten richest towns, two are in Barcelona province and two in the Basque Country. The top ten is completed by, in this order, Torrelodones, Majadahonda, Las Rozas de Madrid, Getxo, Tres Cantos, Sant Quirze del Vallès and San Sebastián. In all of these the net average income is above 18,000 euros per inhabitant, considerably higher than the national average, which is 11,680 euros.

The statistics refer to towns with more than 20,000 inhabitants, and at the other end of the scale are Níjar (Almeria), with an average income of 7,097 euros, Vícar (Almeria), with 7,634 euros, and Los Palacios y Villafranca (Seville), with 8.054 euros. These are all in the same place as last year.

The other towns at the bottom of the list are Barbate (Cadiz), Alhaurín el Grande (Malaga), Adra (Almeria), Isla Cristina (Huelva), Almoradí (Alicante), Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cadiz) and Torrevieja (Alicante).

Unemployment

Unemployment figures for Spain in 2021 show that the lowest levels were in Pozuelo de Alarcón (6.2%), Sant Cugat del Vallès (6.4%), Las Rozas de Madrid (7.1%), Majadahonda (7.4%) and Donostia/San Sebastián (7.8%).

The highest unemployment was found to be in Linares (30.9%), La Línea de la Concepción (30.3%), Alcalá de Guadaíra (26.9%), Jerez de la Frontera (26.0%) and Santa Lucía de Tirajana (26.0%).