WhatsApp suffers a major outage worldwide The problem with the instant messaging application was detected at around 10pm Spanish time, this Wednesday 19 July

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging service has suffered a major service outage this Wednesday, 19 July. It as been down since about ten o'clock in the evening in Spain. Messages cannot be sent, so obviously they cannot be received either.

Whatsapp is the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, so the interruption of its normal activity was quickly detected by users, and has turned the failure into a trending topic on Twitter in Spain with the already popular hashtag #WhatsAppdown .

For the moment, the origin of this probem, which seems to be worldwide, is unknown. The company which belongs to Meta, has not yet commented on the incident.