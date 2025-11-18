Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Energy

Price of butane gas cylinder drops again: this is what it will cost in Spain from today

This is the third consecutive decrease, following the latest bimonthly revision

Europa Press

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 09:26

The maximum retail price of a standard cylinder of butane gas will fall by 4.97% as of this Tuesday with respect to the price set in the last revision, to 15.46 euros, its third consecutive decrease, according to a resolution published in Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE).

Specifically, the decrease in this latest revision is due to the drop in freight (transport) rates (-14.9%) and the appreciation of the euro against the dollar (+0.23%), despite the increase in raw material prices (+6.4%), according to sources at the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

The maximum selling price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilograms - the traditional butane cylinder - is not liberalised. Its value is revised bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month, by resolution of the Directorate-General for Energy Policy and Mines.

This bimonthly revision is calculated on the basis of the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

On the other hand, this price revision, upwards or downwards, is limited to 5%, with the over- or under-pricing accumulating for application in subsequent revisions.

Bottled LPG is a hydrocarbon mixture, mainly composed of butane, which serves as an alternative to natural gas for energy consumption in pressurised containers, especially in towns or urban areas without connection to the natural gas network.

Currently, around 64.5 million LPG cylinders of various capacities are consumed annually in Spain. It is a declining fuel and from 2010 to 2021, the total consumption of bottled LPG has decreased by more than 25%.

