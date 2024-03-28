Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
What does the donkey sticker on the back of many cars mean? andiar.com
What does the donkey sticker on the back of cars in Spain mean?
Spain

What does the donkey sticker on the back of cars in Spain mean?

Many drivers are decorating the rear of their vehicle with the silhouette of this animal, so how did this trend come about?

Inés Romero

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:54

Compartir

Horses, daisies, flags, crosses... The number of stickers you can see on cars is endless. Once upon a time, putting stickers on cars was something that was fashionable. Over time, this has changed, but some people still continuing doing it.

The reasons why people stick them on very. Some put them up simply for aesthetic reasons. For others, it's a grab at attention from other drivers on the road. There are also those who use stickers to warn other road users that a baby is on board and extreme caution should be exercised.

If you are travelling on Spanish roads these days, you may see one sticker that is becoming very common; a black donkey. But what does it mean?

The Catalan donkey; the sticker that many cars have on their back bumper bar

This donkey is a breed originating from Catalonia and the Pyrenees. It is one of the oldest known breeds and could be seen in all the villages of the region.

Real Federación Española de Asociaciones de Ganado Selecto

This animal is large in size, as it can reach up to 1.65 metres. They are a very dark brown and characterised by their white belly.

So why did the sticker come about? Some young people had the idea of creating a sticker with the silhouette of the animal to draw attention and raise awareness of the risk that this breed could at some point be in danger of extinction. Then, some groups started using it as a symbol of Catalan nationalism.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four shootings in a month: this is Marbella's Achilles heel
  2. 2 Renovation of Los Molinillos Roman site in Benalmádena almost complete
  3. 3 "Trends in Crypto Markets" event held at The Pool Marbella
  4. 4 Marbella mayor heads to China to seek out more high-spending tourists and investors ahead of major conference in 2025
  5. 5 Costa aims to recycle more than eight tonnes of single-use coffee pods and capsules every year
  6. 6 Week-long resurfacing of three key roads starts in centre of Arroyo de la Miel on 1 April
  7. 7

    The key to happiness
  8. 8 A stroll through the most appetising city in Spain this year
  9. 9 Torremolinos to mark international transgender day with screening of new documentary

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad