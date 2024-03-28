What does the donkey sticker on the back of cars in Spain mean?

What does the donkey sticker on the back of many cars mean?

Horses, daisies, flags, crosses... The number of stickers you can see on cars is endless. Once upon a time, putting stickers on cars was something that was fashionable. Over time, this has changed, but some people still continuing doing it.

The reasons why people stick them on very. Some put them up simply for aesthetic reasons. For others, it's a grab at attention from other drivers on the road. There are also those who use stickers to warn other road users that a baby is on board and extreme caution should be exercised.

If you are travelling on Spanish roads these days, you may see one sticker that is becoming very common; a black donkey. But what does it mean?

The Catalan donkey; the sticker that many cars have on their back bumper bar

This donkey is a breed originating from Catalonia and the Pyrenees. It is one of the oldest known breeds and could be seen in all the villages of the region.

Real Federación Española de Asociaciones de Ganado Selecto

This animal is large in size, as it can reach up to 1.65 metres. They are a very dark brown and characterised by their white belly.

So why did the sticker come about? Some young people had the idea of creating a sticker with the silhouette of the animal to draw attention and raise awareness of the risk that this breed could at some point be in danger of extinction. Then, some groups started using it as a symbol of Catalan nationalism.