Weather experts warn that ridge of hot air from North African could bring scorching temperatures of 45C to Spain From the weekend onwards, extreme temperatures are expected in southern and eastern parts of the Spanish mainland and historical heat records could be broken

Thermometers could soar in Spain from the weekend onwards. Meteored weather experts have warned that temperatures could be extreme with highs close to 45C in the south and the eastern half of the Spanish mainland.

Meteorologists forecast that from Saturday onwards the country will experience an episode of heat associated with the rise of a ridge of very hot air from North Africa. A maximum of around 40 degrees is expected in the Cordoba province of the Andalucía region. This will mainly be a day of clear skies, except in the northwest of the mainland, which will be the last bastion of the cool temperatures.

On Sunday, meanwhile, the weather will be dry and sunny, with temperatures continuing to rise in the east of the mainland and the Balearic Islands. This will foreseeably be the start of a heat wave that will last until the middle of next week and affect many areas of Spain where some records may be broken: maximum temperatures will be close to 45C in parts of the south and the eastern half of the mainland.