Sunny weather predicted for the Costa del Sol this weekend but a mixed bag for elsewhere in Spain On Sunday warm winds could see temperatures in some municipalities rise to almost 20 degrees

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts a contrast between northern and southern Spain this second weekend in January. It will be cloudy in the north with possible rain, while clear skies and warm temperatures are forecast in some areas of the south with no rainfall anticipated.

Temperatures across northern Spain will be in the normal range but on the cold side with frost and snowfall in mountainous areas. That is good news for skiers in the Pyrenees.

In Malaga, the minimum temperatures will be in the seven to 11 degrees range and highs will be a pleasant 16 to 18 degrees on Saturday 8 January and Sunday 9 January. The umbrellas can be put away in the city and along the Costa del Sol as anticyclonic weather will dominate making for sunny skies.

Weather expert José Luis Escudero said he expects a westerly wind to return sweeping warm air across the province, although strong gusts are not likely.

Across Spain next week temperatures will rise, most notably in inland areas. But after Tuesday, Aemet said it is harder to predict what way the weather will turn. Light rains could occur along the northern Atlantic coast and Bay of Biscay area, possibly even in the Mediterranean area with a higher probability midweek rain for the Balearic Islands and the southeast coast.