Vulnerable households in Spain could be given ‘food cheque’ for at least 200 euros The coalition parties in the government are currently negotiating anti-crisis measures to mitigate the effects of inflation and it could benefit some 7 to 8 million people

The rise in prices in Spain in recent months has hit food shopping particularly hard, as some basic products are almost becoming luxury items. To help offset the impact on the budgets of the most vulnerable families, the Spanish government is planning to approve a ‘food cheque’ before the end of the year. This will be similar to the 90 euros ‘heating cheque’ it issued last year and the 200 euros granted during the summer to mitigate the effects of spiralling inflation for those on the lowest incomes.

The two parties which are governing in coalition, PSOE and Unidas Podemos, have been negotiating a packet of measures to counteract inflation. One of these is a food cheque for a sum of between 200 and 300 euros which would benefit seven or eight million families, although an amount 500 euros has also been suggested.

Such a cheque would be issued as a single payment to families who have an income of less than one thousand euros a month. The government is also considering an extraordinary tax on major supermarkets to finance the measures, in a similar scheme to that currently being drawn up for energy companies and banks.