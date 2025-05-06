Vehicle registrations grew by 7% in April with more than 98,000 passenger car sales in Spain

J. Bacorelle El Barco de Ávila Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 16:47 Compartir

The car market for new passenger vehicles in Spain closed April with a total of 98,522 units sold, an increase of 7.1% compared to the same month last year.

In the first four months of the year, the market accumulated 377,889 units sold, a growth of 12.2%, compared to the same period last year. However, the market has not reached the pre-Covid pandemic figures yet and is still 13% below 2019.

Sales of electric passenger cars (BEV+PHEV) registered 15,957 new units, with a strong increase of 79% in April. In the month as a whole, electric cars accounted for 16.2% of sales, 6.5% more than in April 2024. For the year as a whole, 55,701 pure electrics and plug-in hybrids were sold, 54% more than in 2024, representing 14.7% of the total market.

The market has continued to perform well, recording its eighth month of growth. Both the sales of vehicles in the areas affected by the 'Dana' flooding disaster that have benefited from the Reinicia Auto+ plan and the notable increase in the electric market following the confirmation of the MOVES plan, have led to this improvement.

In terms of sales by channel, all managed to increase in April. Sales to private individuals were 39,669, up 5.6%. Sales to companies went up with 30,707 cars, up 5.1%. The rental market grew as well, by 11.5%, with 28,146 units sold.

Commercial vehicles

In April, registrations of commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and minibuses recorded a decline, with 2,567 sales, representing a fall of 23.6%. For the year as a whole, they total 10,702 units, 14.3% less than in 2024. By type of vehicle, both commercial vehicles and buses and coaches fell. Commercial vehicles fell by 25.4%, with 2,150 units, and buses and coaches recorded a drop of 13.3%, with 417 sales.

Registrations of light commercial vehicles grew by 1.3% in April, with 15,904 units. For the year as a whole, 58,456 sales were accumulated, an increase of 9.2%. In terms of sales by channel, only rental companies managed to grow, with 25.5% more and 3,249 sales. On the other hand, both companies and the self-employed fell by 6.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

Average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in April fell again to 108.1 grams of CO2 per kilometre, 9.1% lower than the average emissions of new passenger cars sold in April 2024. For 2025 as a whole, average emissions stand at 110.2 grams of CO2 per kilometre, 6.2% less than in the first four months of 2024.