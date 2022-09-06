The new vaccines against Covid-19 variants will arrive in Spain this week Vulnerable members of the population such as the over-80s and care home residents will be the first to receive the vaccines, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed

Supplies of the new vaccines against the variants of Covid-19 are due to arrive in Spain this week and they will begin to be administered in late September and early October.

The vaccines will be given first to the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the over-80s and care home residents, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed, and he went on to say the country is now overcoming “one of the greatest calamities of the past 100 years” and has played an exemplary role in vaccination of its own population and donating supplies of the vaccine to other countries.