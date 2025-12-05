V-16 beacons: traffic authority denies consumer accusations that it encouraged unauthorised devices

Canal Motor Friday, 5 December 2025, 15:35 Share

Spain's traffic directorate (DGT) has responded to consumer organisation Facua's complaint that accuses the organisation of facilitating a massive fraud in the sale of non-authorised V-16 emergency beacons.

The DGT told the press that it was not in favour of marketing devices without authorisation and blamed the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of manufacturers in 2021, authorising the use of devices without geolocation until January 2026.

Since announcing the V-16 mandatory measure, the DGT has been warning drivers to check that the beacon is connected to the system before purchasing it. On the DGT website, drivers can check the list of more than 200 authorised models available on the market that comply with the regulations in view of the obligation.

Facua's complaint

The response from the DGT comes after Rubén Sánchez, secretary general of Facua, accused the traffic organisation of serious passivity for failing to stop the fraud.

Sánchez stated that "the DGT is silent while a multitude of manufacturing companies and sales platforms are making money by marketing non-connected beacons and advertising them as DGT-approved, even using their logo, without clarifying that they will not be valid from 1 January 2026".

According to Facua, no consumer "in their right mind" would buy a beacon if they knew it was not going to be useful, adding that the deliberate omission of data aims to eliminate the stock of non-connected devices, thereby committing an act of deception.

Facua has demanded a public warning protocol from the DGT and direct communication to all drivers to clarify the obligation that will come into force on 1 January.

Rubén Sánchez has urged consumers who have bought a non-connected beacon without the proper authorisation to claim a refund. He stated that selling the device without clearly informing buyers that it lacks the sim card connectivity system, which will be mandatory from 2026, violates the law on consumer protection.

The V-16 beacon will replace emergency triangles on 1 January 2026. It is a mandatory measure. This device will operate autonomously thanks to an integrated sim card and will not require a mobile phone or applications.

The DGT says that only V-16 beacons approved and listed on its website, having passed certified tests and including the name of the laboratory and the certificate number, will be valid.