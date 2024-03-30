Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mallorca councillor arrested for allegedly mistreating his children
The Guardia Civil investigation started in early March following a statement made by the grandmother of the teenagers

Guardia Civil officers in Spain have arrested a Unidas Podemos local councillor in the municipality of Son Servera in Mallorca for allegedly mistreating his children.

His arrest on Wednesday 27 March follows a police investigation that started in early March following a complaint made by the children's grandmother. The youngsters are aged 15 and 13.

After the grandmother's appearance at the police station, statements were taken from the children and information was requested from their school, sources close to the investigation said.

After police took another statement from the woman, sufficient evidence was gathered to present a case that abuse was taking place in the family home.

