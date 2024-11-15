Unicorn headband sold in Flying Tiger stores in Spain recalled due to choking hazard

Raquel Merino Friday, 15 November 2024, 18:26

The Danish company Flying Tiger Copenhagen has recalled from its shops several batches of a headband with a veil and dark unicorn horn that has been on sale since September this year. The reason is that there is a choking hazard for young children, as it was found that "the battery compartment cover is not properly closed, making it potentially accessible", the company said.

In particular, all batches of this headband with article number 3056915 have been recalled.

Zoom The headband in question.

The company asks customers who have purchased this product, with the item number indicated, to stop using it and return it to their nearest shop for a refund.