Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the Tiger shops in Malaga. Archivo
Unicorn headband sold in Flying Tiger stores in Spain recalled due to choking hazard
Consumer affairs

Unicorn headband sold in Flying Tiger stores in Spain recalled due to choking hazard

The company asks customers who have purchased this product to stop using it and return it to their nearest shop for a refund

Raquel Merino

Friday, 15 November 2024, 18:26

The Danish company Flying Tiger Copenhagen has recalled from its shops several batches of a headband with a veil and dark unicorn horn that has been on sale since September this year. The reason is that there is a choking hazard for young children, as it was found that "the battery compartment cover is not properly closed, making it potentially accessible", the company said.

In particular, all batches of this headband with article number 3056915 have been recalled.

The headband in question.

The company asks customers who have purchased this product, with the item number indicated, to stop using it and return it to their nearest shop for a refund.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Video: The trail of destruction from the latest 'Dana' storm to hit Malaga province, as seen from the air
  2. 2 British couple left homeless after floods in Malaga destroyed the caravan they lived in
  3. 3 Hundreds of tourists evacuated as Malaga river burst its banks following latest 'Dana' storm
  4. 4 This is the moment a river in the Axarquía burst its banks as torrential rains continue across Malaga province
  5. 5 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  6. 6 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  7. 7 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  8. 8 Decapitated 'trophy' mountain goat found in Granada natural park
  9. 9 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  10. 10 Fuengirola Local Police incorporate hybrid off-road SUVs to fleet of patrol vehicles

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Unicorn headband sold in Flying Tiger stores in Spain recalled due to choking hazard