Unicaja bank customers will be able to withdraw cash from post offices after Correos deal The move from the Spanish banking giant aims to help people in rural areas of the country access financial services

Correos and Unicaja Banco have linked up to improve financial services for people living in rural areas throughout Spain.

The bilateral agreement was part of a collaboration deal signed by Correos with the Spanish confederation of savings banks (CECA) and other professional associations in the financial sector (AEB and Unacc) to make cash withdrawals more accessible and improve access to basic financial services in rural Spain.

The aim was for all people, regardless of their age and place of residence, to have access to cash involving as little travel as possible.

The collaboration will mean that Unicaja Banco customers would be able to access Correos Cash services, which allows them to withdraw and deposit cash at all Correos customer service points, and to take money to homes via postmen and rural wallets.

Correos has a network of 2,389 branches and nearly 6,000 postmen and rural postmen and postwomen.