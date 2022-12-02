Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives a blood-stained package The area was cordoned off for the second time this week after a previous letter bomb scare

Police officers cordoned off the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid early on Friday afternoon after the legation received a blood-stained package.

Bomb disposal Tedax teams from the National Police were dispatched to the embassy, located in the Conde de Orgaz neighbourhood, in the north-east of the capital, to examine the package.

Earlier this morning, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko revealed that some of its embassies and consulates in several European countries had received threatening letters and blood-stained packages containing animals’ eyes. These included embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, as well as Ukrainian consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland; and Brno, Czech Republic.

Last Wednesday morning, a clerk at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured, with burns to his hands, when a letter bomb he tried to open exploded.

This was one of six pyrotechnic-primed envelopes sent to individuals, companies and institutions in Spain this week with connections to the war against Russia.

The other five letters were sent to the prime minister, cabinet minister Margarita Robles, the director of the European Union Satellite Centre at the Torrejón de Ardoz base, the US Embassy and the arms company Instalaza in Zaragoza.