Two-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in popular tourist town on Spain's Costa Blanca

Alejandro Hernández Finestrat Monday, 12 May 2025, 09:18 Compartir

It was a tragic end to the week in the Spanish province of Alicante. A two-year-old girl drowned on Sunday morning, 11 May, in a private swimming pool in Finestrat, according to the regional emergency coordination centre (Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias).

Several family members began basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres on the child, assisted on the telephone by a CICU doctor until the arrival of an ambulance from the emergency medical care service (SAMU), whose medical team continued with the advanced manoeuvres but there was no response and they certified the girl's death.