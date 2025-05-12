Two-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in popular tourist town on Spain's Costa Blanca

Sections
Highlight
Alejandro Hernández
Finestrat
Monday, 12 May 2025, 09:18
It was a tragic end to the week in the Spanish province of Alicante. A two-year-old girl drowned on Sunday morning, 11 May, in a private swimming pool in Finestrat, according to the regional emergency coordination centre (Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias).
Several family members began basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres on the child, assisted on the telephone by a CICU doctor until the arrival of an ambulance from the emergency medical care service (SAMU), whose medical team continued with the advanced manoeuvres but there was no response and they certified the girl's death.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.