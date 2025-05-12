Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in popular tourist town on Spain&#039;s Costa Blanca
112 incident

Two-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in popular tourist town on Spain's Costa Blanca

Several family members tried to resuscitate the child with the help of a doctor over the telephone until an ambulance arrived

Alejandro Hernández

Finestrat

Monday, 12 May 2025, 09:18

It was a tragic end to the week in the Spanish province of Alicante. A two-year-old girl drowned on Sunday morning, 11 May, in a private swimming pool in Finestrat, according to the regional emergency coordination centre (Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias).

Several family members began basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres on the child, assisted on the telephone by a CICU doctor until the arrival of an ambulance from the emergency medical care service (SAMU), whose medical team continued with the advanced manoeuvres but there was no response and they certified the girl's death.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 It's grilled sardine season on the Costa del Sol and here are ten of the best places to try them
  2. 2 Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar
  3. 3 Malaga province bikers urged to get into gear for a good cause
  4. 4 United nationalities summit in Marbella to focus on the elderly
  5. 5 Costa del Sol blues band offer night of distinct boogie, swing and jump
  6. 6 Famous British green campaigner Jane Goodall brings her message of hope to Malaga
  7. 7 Stress is triggering inflammation in your brain...
  8. 8 Top UK stand-up comedians head to the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Gibraltar commemorates Victory in Europe Day with weekend of activities
  10. 10 Arty tutti-frutti and Kandinsky sets the tone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in popular tourist town on Spain's Costa Blanca