Two victims found dead in first wildfire-related deaths in Spain this summer

Aerial photo of the two simultaneous fires that occurred on Tuesday in the Segarra region, the most important being the Torrefeta and Florejacs fire.

R. C. Lleida Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 09:43

Two people have died in the wildfire declared on Tuesday afternoon in the municipality of Torrefeta i Florejacs, in the municipality of Segarra (Lleida) in northeastern Spain, which was also being affected by another blaze in a nearby area. This has been confirmed by the Catalan government's regional firefighters, who found the bodies when they were extinguishing flames inside the perimeter of the fire. According to an initial provisional assessment by the Civil Protection service after midnight, the forest fire had already devastated more than 1,830 hectares, mostly fields, crops and undergrowth, although other unofficial sources increased this figure greatly.

The Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force has taken charge of the investigation into the circumstances of the incident, which has already claimed human lives, the first wildfire-related deaths in Spain this summer. The fire was stabilised at around 10.40pm, although extinguishing work continued through the night and into the early hours of this morning.

The forestry services are hoping that the ground will be as cool as possible this Wednesday in order to try to extinguish the fire. The problem, say the specialists, is that during the day temperatures are expected to be quite high throughout the area, according to Europa Press.

"A lot of caution"

In any case, as the state of the fire improved, the three confinement orders issued in Torrefeta were deactivated shortly after 11.10pm on Tuesday. Only the Sanaüja order remained in force, although it was also "practically considered to be under control". In total, almost 20,000 people had to remain in their homes for much of the afternoon and evening, following the warning issued by the emergency services.

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, expressed his sadness at the death of the two people in question and sent his condolences to their families. In a message on X, he called for "great caution and for members of the public to follow the instructions and recommendations of the emergency services" in all the affected areas.