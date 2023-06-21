Two beaches in Malaga among the most sought-after in Spain for buying a home

Sections
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:24
With the arrival of summer, coastal towns are becoming the most sought-after areas when looking for a home.
Playa del Zapillo, located on the coast of Almeria, with an average price of 1,966.84 euros per square metre, is the most sought-after area in Spain to buy a house, according to data from the real estate portal, Fotocasa.
This is followed by the beach area of Torre del Mar, in Malaga, with a price of 2,605.44 euros/m2, and La Victoria, in Cadiz, where the purchase price is 3,024.75 euros/m2.
Among the most sought-after beaches to buy property, the coastal towns of Andalucía stand out. The list includes Matalascañas Beach (2,148.75 euros/m2) and Puerto Umbría Beach, both located in Huelva; Torrenueva Beach, in Granada (1,695.03 euros/m2); Islantilla Beach, in Huelva (2,568.47 euros/m2); Playa de San Juan, in Alicante (3,474 euros/m2); Playa de Santa Cristina de Oleiros, in A Coruña (2,747.89 euros/m2); and Playa de Somo, in Cantabria (3,388 euros/m2).
The crystal-clear waters of the coves are also highly desirable attractions for Spaniards when it comes to buying a property. Spaniards are looking the most at buying in Cala del Moral, in Malaga, with a price of 3,267 euros/m2. The Malaga cove is followed by Cala Millor, in Mallorca (3,340 euros/m2); Caleta Fuste, in Las Palmas (2619.29 euros/m2); Cala Flores, in Murcia (2,637.89 euros/m2); Cala Calafat, on the Costa Daurada (2200.67 euros/m2); Cala de Campoamor, in Alicante (2,411.44 euros/m2); Cala Salions, in Tossa de Mar, Girona (3,235.97 euros/m2); Cala Montgó, on the Costa Brava (3,346.71 euros/m2); and Cala Galdana, in Menorca (2,727.08 euros/m2).
Balearic Islands and Cádiz, the most desirable places to rent
As far as rentals are concerned, Can Picafort Beach, in the Balearic Islands, is the most sought-after beach for those looking to rent a property near the sea in the summer months, with an average price of 28.22 euros/m2. It is followed by Palmones Beach, in Cadiz, San Juan Beach, in Alicante (13.53 euros/m2); Río San Pedro Beach, in the same town (10 euros/m2); Los Cristianos Beach, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife (18.79 euros/m2); La Mora Beach, in Tarragona (17.36 euros/m2); Mogro Beach, in the Cantabrian region (13.67 euros/m2); Plaza del Zapillo, in Almería (10.65 euros/m2); Isla Plana Beach, in Murcia (20 euros/m2); and Las Canteras Beach, in Las Palmas (15.79 euros/m2).
