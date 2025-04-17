Trump halts public funding for high-speed rail in Texas from which Spain's Renfe was expected to earn 5 billion euros

Cristina Cándido Madrid Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:56 Compartir

The Trump administration in the United States of America has suspended public investment for the development of the high-speed railway system between Dallas and Houston, Texas. In a statement issued by the US department of transportation, the Republican administration justified the cancellation of public investment as a measure of fiscal restraint. This decision directly affects Renfe, Spain's state railway company, as it was an active participant in this project through its international division. The Spanish company was expected to earn up to 5 billion euros by 2042 for the operation of the service.

Renfe was awarded the contract to operate this high-speed line in 2019, given its experience both in Spain (which has the second most extensive high-speed network in the world behind China) and in other countries such as Saudi Arabia.

"The capital cost of the project is now estimated to exceed 40 billion dollars (over 35 billion euros), making construction unrealistic and a risky undertaking for the taxpayer," the US office said.

The project, promoted by the private company Texas Central, planned the construction of a high-speed line connecting the two major Texan cities in less than 90 minutes, inspired by the Japanese model of the Shinkansen.

"The Texas Central railway project was proposed as a private venture. If the private sector believes this project is feasible, they should carry out the pre-construction work, rather than relying on Amtrak (the US national railway system) and the American taxpayers to bail them out. My department will continue to look for every opportunity to save federal dollars and prioritise efficiency," said Sean P. Duffy, US transportation secretary.