Young man dies after tree falls on him while sheltering from storm in Spain It happened in the municipality of Bujaraloz and the local town hall has declared a day of mourning for the “much loved” seventeen year old

A 17-year-old youth died on Friday evening, 11 November, when a tree fell on him while he was taking refuge from a storm at a football field in the Zaragoza municipality of Bujaraloz.

The Guardia Civil reported that the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm, via the 112 Aragón emergency service control room, and police were alerted.

The mayor of Bujaraloz, Darío Villagrasa, said that the municipality was "shocked and dismayed" by the incident, since he was a "much loved" young man.

Villagrasa said the town council is "absolutely committed" to the victim’s family, and sends "affection and support". In addition, he said several days of local mourning will be decreed.