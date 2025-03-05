Traffic fine scam alert in Spain: this is how to identify fake notifications

Messages that include links for immediate payment of the fine are a clear sign of fraud.

Canal Motor Madrid Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 15:58 Compartir

Amidst a growing wave of attempted fraud, Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) roads authority has warned of a significant increase in fake traffic fine notifications. Drivers across the country are being targeted by sophisticated scams, receiving SMS text messages and emails that claim to be official communications, demanding payment of non-existent fines.

The DGT has warned drivers that if they receive a fine they should check who has issued it and check their address details before making a payment. There is a 50 per cent reduction if a fine is paid within 20 calendar days.

Carefully read the notification received including details of the vehicle, the description of the penalty and the amount of the fine. The DGT's two notification channels are, by default, by post, with subsequent dispatch to the Tablón Edictal (TEU) if they are unable to locate the driver's home address. The DGT can also send an electronic notification through the DEV - Dirección Electrónica Vial.

When it comes to paying a fine, claiming or appealing, the recipient should always contact the body that issued the fine. If the fine was issued by a town hall or regional government (for example the Junta de Andalucía), contact them directly. They will explain how to get information, pay the fine, or appeal it.

Andrea Gullo, an expert lawyer in traffic and transport fines management at Pyramid Consulting stresses the importance of being alert and knowing the signs that reveal a fraudulent notice. "It is crucial for drivers to know how to identify a fake ticket to avoid falling for these scams," she says.

How to identify a fake fine?

Traffic law experts point to several red flags, such as direct payment links: messages that include links for immediate payment of the fine are a clear sign of fraud.

Misspellings or unprofessional wording should raise suspicions. The absence of key information, such as the file number or vehicle registration number, indicates a possible scam.

How to appeal a fine An appeal can be made within 20 days of its notification. After that, an appeal can only be made if there is an error. If you disagree with a fine imposed, you may lodge an objection within 20 calendar days of notification of the offence: If you do so, you lose the right to the 50 per cent reduction. In the allegation you must provide new or different information from that found by the officer who reported you. The DGT will take these allegations into account in the proposed resolution that we send you. If the decision is favourable to you, the complaint is dismissed and the fine is suspended. In the event that you disagree with the resolution to your allegation you can pay 100% of the penalty, or continue to appeal for reconsideration: You have a period of one month from the notification of the resolution of the allegation or penalty agreement. It is essential to have submitted a prior argument in order to be able to lodge an appeal. If the judgement remains final after the appeal but you still disagree with it, you can still go directly to court by means of a contentious-administrative appeal, for which you would need a lawyer and a solicitor.

To verify the authenticity of a fine, drivers are recommended to use the official channels: the DGT website, the Dirección Electrónica Vial (DEV) or the DGT headquarters.

New European Directive Strengthens Drivers' Rights

In an effort to protect citizens, EU Directive 2024/3237 has entered into force, introducing significant changes to the reporting of fines.

Fines should be written in plain language, including a detailed explanation of the offence, the legal consequences and the options for payment or appeal.

Drivers have the right to receive notifications in the language of the country of registration of the vehicle. The directive ensures the authenticity of notifications and the protection of personal data, in compliance with European data protection rules.