Spain's DGT offers training courses for cyclists Those who successfully complete the course on the Directorate-General for Traffic's Aula Abierta platform will be issued with a certificate

Penalties can be severe for those who fail to comply with the rules. / sur

A bicycle is one of the most efficient, economical and ecological forms of transport and cycling is not only beneficial for the health but also helps to reduce traffic congestion and contamination.

However, it is not just a case of hopping on a bike and starting to pedal: it is important to know the rules of the road because cyclists have to share space with cars, lorries and pedestrians as well as new personal mobility vehicles such as electric scooters.

With this in mind, the DGT is organising a basic cycling course on its Aula Abierta online platform, designed for anyone who intends to cycle in urban areas. The course takes place from 12 to 21 December and registration is open until Sunday, 27 November. Those who participate in the online course will receive a certificate.

The course will be in Spanish and will include short videos and complementary information to help new cyclists to learn the basics and help experienced cyclists to discover new, more efficient and safe techniques.

It also includes a forum for questions and answers, where those taking part can share their experiences, and there will also be tests to make sure that the information given is being understood.

New rules for bikes and electric scooters

There are new rules which some users may not be aware of and penalties for failing to comply can be severe. For example, earphones, mobile phones and other devices must not be used on electric scooters or ebikes, and speed limits and drug and alcohol limits apply to cyclists and those who use personal mobility devices.

Helmets are compulsory, and cyclists are not permitted to rise on the pavement, motorways, dual carriageways or in urban tunnels, among others. There are also plans to make reflective clothing obligatory, and issue special permits and certificates for electric scooters.