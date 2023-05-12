Tourist apartments and houses boom in Spain, with 16% more registered in a year Figures are now close to pre-pandemic numbers, Andalucía being the region with the most tourist properties

With the end of the coronavirus restrictions, the number of tourist apartments and houses available to rent in Spain has grown again. There are now 306,136 of them registered, some 16.4% more than 2022, according to official government data published this week.

The figures - collated at the end of February - are very close to pre-pandemic numbers, when the country had close to 321,500 tourist apartments and houses in 2020. Currently, the properties represent 1.21% of the total housing stock in Spain, while a year ago they accounted for 1.13%.

By region, Andalucía leads the way for the number of tourist properties, with 70,194, followed by the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

The data reveals that in 70 Spanish municipalities at least 10% of the total housing stock is for tourist use.