Spain received a whopping 67.4 million tourists in first 11 months of 2022 spain During the period from January to November, more than 14 million British tourists headed to the country for their holidays as the pandemic restrictions finally eased

Newly released data from the National Statistics Institute (NIE) shows that Spain received a total of 67.4 million tourists in the first eleven months of 2022. The figures represent an increase of 138.9% compared to the 28.2 million visitors over the same period in 2021. The INE data also shows that the total expenditure of these tourists last year was 81.8 billion euros – almost 161% more than the same period in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.

In the first eleven months of 2022, the United Kingdom topped the list of visitors to Spain with nearly 14.4 million tourists – an annual increase of 269.4%. The UK was followed by France (with more than 9.4 million tourists, an increase of 78.1%) and Germany (with more than 9.3 million tourists, an increase of 93.8%).

Among other countries, the annual growth of tourists was notable from the United States (up 82.8%), Ireland (58%) and the Nordic countries (27.9%).

November

Last November alone a total of 4.3 million international tourists visited Spain, 29.2% more than in the same month of 2021. Again UK visitors topped the list with a total of 828,680 tourists, representing 19.1% of the total – an increase of 38.4% compared to November 2021. France and Germany came second and third, respectively. France contributed 585,567 tourists (17.4% more than in the same month of 2021) and Germany 529,562 (10.3% more).

Andalucía

Andalucía was visited by 9.4 million international tourists in the first eleven months of 2022, an increase of 142%, according to the INE data. Spending by these travellers amounted to 11.26 billion euros, up 160.3% on the same period in 2021.

In November 2022, Andalucía received nearly 600,000 international tourists, 22.1% more than in the same period last year, with spending reaching 752 million euros, 38.4% more than in the same month of 2021.

Spending by tourists in the autonomous community in November amounted to 752 million euros, while average spending per person was 1,267 euros, up 13.4% on November 2021. The average daily expenditure was 140 euros, 24.4% more than the average spent in November 2021.