Toro de la Vega event can go ahead as long as the bull is not injured, a Spanish court decides The government wanted it stopped on the grounds of cruelty, after Tordesillas council drew up regulations about the types of sharp items that can be used to attack the bull and how many incisions it can suffer

An attempt by the government to have the Toro de la Vega bull-running event in Valladolid stopped has failed, as a court in Castilla y León has decided that it can go ahead on Tuesday, as long as the animal is not injured.

A Legal Decree came into force in 2016 prohibiting bulls being killed at such events where members of the public are present, and the Ministry of Social Rights had urged the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office to ban the Toro de la Vega in Tordesillas on the grounds of animal cruelty because the council had drawn up rules determining the type of sharp items that can be used to attack the bull, how many incisions it may suffer and how many horse riders can take part. It considers that the animal's life is endangered by this.

Since 2016, the event has taken place every year (apart from the height of the pandemic) and the bull has never been killed or injured. That was one of the reasons given in an official letter to the General Director of Animal Rights, Sergio García Torres, from the Prosecutor's Office, saying the event is legal: there is no indication of any offence being committed.

García Torres had argued that the Toro de la Vega does not even comply with the regional government’s regulations regarding bulls being injured in bullfighting events, something with which the Prosecution Office disagreed.