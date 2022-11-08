Will today’s ‘blood moon’ be visible from Spain? On Tuesday, 8 November 2022, there is a total eclipse of the moon which will make it appear completely red. The next one will not be until 2025

Today, 8 November 2022, there is a total eclipse of the moon which will make it appear completely red, known as a ‘blood moon’, but it will only be visible in Asia, Australia and America, and not from Spain.

The last total eclipse was in May, but as Alphonse Sterling, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, has explained, there will not be another until 2025 because they occur approximately every year and a half.

The eclipse was due to begin at 08.02 UTC over America and the Pacific, becoming visible from 09.09. The National Astronomical Observatory said the best place to see the ‘blood moon’ would be North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting a deep shadow across the lunar surface.

Many people wonder why this does not happen every month, bearing in mind that the moon completes an orbit of the Earth every 27 days, NASA said, but the reason is that the moon’s orbit around the Earth is tilted, compared with the Earth’s orbit of the sun, so it usually passes above or below the Earth’s shadow.

Lunar eclipses are only possible when the orbits are aligned so that the moon is directly behind the Earth in relation to the sun.