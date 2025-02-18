Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and 'burning a dog as part of a ritual'

J.M.L. Toledo Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 17:44 Compartir

The Guardia Civil has rescued 17 dogs that were in terrible hygienic and sanitary conditions in a plot of land in Quintanar de la Orden (Toledo). Their owner has been brought before the courts as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse.

The investigation began after the Local Police force in this Spanish town of 12,000 inhabitants saw him with a puppy that had serious burn wounds on its head caused, according to the owner of the dog, as part of a ritual.

Officers then went to the plot of land where the man lived with numerous dogs of various breeds that were kept in terrible hygienic and sanitary conditions, some of them permanently tied up with ropes. For this reason, a court in Quintanar de la Orden authorised the precautionary removal of all the dogs and ordered the disqualification of the owner for the possession of all types of animals.

The dogs (three adult males, two adult females, five puppies of around 2 months old and 7 lactating puppies), many of which have serious injuries due to the mistreatment suffered, were collected by various animal protection associations to care for them.

Animal skulls and small skeletons in an advanced state of decomposition were also been found hanging in different area of the enclosure, although for the moment, it has not been possible to determine what animals they were.