Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Quintanar de la Orden Local Police force. RC
Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and &#039;burning a dog as part of a ritual&#039;
Animal welfare

Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and 'burning a dog as part of a ritual'

Police rescued 17 dogs that were being kept in terrible conditions and that are now being cared for by animal welfare protection associations

J.M.L.

Toledo

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 17:44

The Guardia Civil has rescued 17 dogs that were in terrible hygienic and sanitary conditions in a plot of land in Quintanar de la Orden (Toledo). Their owner has been brought before the courts as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse.

The investigation began after the Local Police force in this Spanish town of 12,000 inhabitants saw him with a puppy that had serious burn wounds on its head caused, according to the owner of the dog, as part of a ritual.

Officers then went to the plot of land where the man lived with numerous dogs of various breeds that were kept in terrible hygienic and sanitary conditions, some of them permanently tied up with ropes. For this reason, a court in Quintanar de la Orden authorised the precautionary removal of all the dogs and ordered the disqualification of the owner for the possession of all types of animals.

SUR
Imagen principal - Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and &#039;burning a dog as part of a ritual&#039;
Imagen secundaria 1 - Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and &#039;burning a dog as part of a ritual&#039;
Imagen secundaria 2 - Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and &#039;burning a dog as part of a ritual&#039;

The dogs (three adult males, two adult females, five puppies of around 2 months old and 7 lactating puppies), many of which have serious injuries due to the mistreatment suffered, were collected by various animal protection associations to care for them.

Animal skulls and small skeletons in an advanced state of decomposition were also been found hanging in different area of the enclosure, although for the moment, it has not been possible to determine what animals they were.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  2. 2 Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona
  3. 3 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army
  5. 5 Malaga's Unicaja basketball team dominate Real Madrid to claim third Copa del Rey title
  6. 6 Shira and Dagur, lost in Jerez
  7. 7 Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Simon Griffiths comes out on top at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament
  9. 9 Benalmádena boosts support local shops campaign with new info panels in key areas
  10. 10 Malaga's Bea González pulls out just before her first Premier Padel final of the year

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Toledo man arrested for animal cruelty charges and 'burning a dog as part of a ritual'