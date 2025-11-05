Seven people arrested in Alicante and Malaga after police bust international tobacco and 'laughing gas' smuggling ring

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 18:45 Share

A joint operation of Spain's national tax authorities and the National Police has led to the dismantling of a criminal organisation linked to the international smuggling of tobacco and nitrous oxide, also known as 'laughing gas'. Seven people were arrested in Alicante and Malaga provinces in September and more than 2.5 million cigarettes and 5,200 litres of laughing gas were seized during a search in an industrial warehouse in Malaga.

In the course of the investigation, which started in May, the authorities found that the network carried out legal transports to France and other Central European countries, which made detection difficult. However, the police observed how, during some journeys, the suspects would leave holes in the cargo, reportedly to introduce illicit goods.

The investigators used surveillance devices and technology to document the movements of the network, which was made up of Eastern European and Spanish nationals. The police studied the organisation's structure and found out that the perpetrators used an international transport company to hide the illicit goods.

After several months of surveillance, the investigators intercepted a lorry in the province of Alicante in September, as the suspects were unloading the goods. Pallets containing 128,000 packets of contraband tobacco with a market value of 753,466 euros were found inside the semi-trailer, representing a tax fraud of more than 575,000 euros.

The police arrested the six people caught at the scene. The main suspect and owner of the transport vehicles was arrested in Malaga province. Five of the detainees have been remanded in custody.

During the search of the ringleader's home and an industrial building, the investigators seized 2,592 bottles of laughing gas (5,184 litres), some 2,100 euros in cash and 40,000 euros in counterfeit banknotes.

The investigation remains open to determine the origin of the seized goods and the link between the transport company and other international illicit activities.