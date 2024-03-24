Three sun creams from Rituals, Vichy and Biotherm to be withdrawn from market in Spain for not offering the protection listed on label

Europa Press Madrid Sunday, 24 March 2024, 22:58 | Updated 23:06h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Three popular sunscreens sold in Spain are set to be stripped from store shelves for not offering the sun protection factor (SPF) that was indicated on their product labels.

It follows a request from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), which reports to the country's ministry of health. It requested the following products stop being sold in stores: Rituals' Invisible Sun Protection Face Cream SPF 50+; Capital Soleil Crème Onctueuse Protectrice SPF 50+ by VICHY; Waterlover Face Sunscreen SPF 50+ by Biotherm.

AEMPS requested the marketing of the products to be stopped "in the interest of protecting the health of consumers", as the companies have not submitted data proving the composition of these products is the same or equivalent to the formula marketed.

It follows a complaint by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) which, through a study, identified breaches in the labelling of these products, as well as others. The OCU found similar breaches in the following products, which subsequently face being recalled: batch 32032276 of Nivea Sun Sensitive SPF 50 facial protection; lot 3157 of Sun Sensitive Oil-Free Milky Fluid SPF 50 by Lancaster; lot 1362V A of Hydro Infusion Sun Gel Cream Face SPF 50 by Piz Buin.

Of the seven sunscreens analysed by the OCU, only ISDIN's Fusion Water Magic SPF 50 has not been withdrawn from the market, as it provided several tests with results supporting its claims on the label.

According to AEMPS, as the watchdog for the cosmetic products market, it has requested and analysed the necessary documentation from the companies marketing these products and, after carrying out an investigation, has taken measures to cease marketing and strip them from shelves.

The AEMPS requested the companies involved to provide tests supporting the SPF and FP-UVA claims on their product labels according to official European standards. "All the results submitted support the claims indicated on the labelling. In some cases, even the tests performed by the companies had been carried out in the same laboratory that performed the OCU tests", however, "after evaluation of all the information provided", the AEMPS has observed discrepancies between the results of the tests to determine the SPF performed by the OCU and the results of the tests provided by the companies involved.

Ceasing of sales

In the case of the three products that have been requested by the AEMPS to be taken off shelves, the health agency said they claim to be in a 'very high' sun protection category, as recommended by the European Commission (EC). However, according to the test results provided by the OCU, they are in a 'high' sun protection category.

More affected batches

In the case of Nivea, Lancaster and Piz Buin, the organisation said these product labels claim a 'high' sun protection category and according to the results provided by the OCU, that is true. However, the SPF numerical values obtained do not match those on the labelling.